Home / World News / Israeli man indicted for passing info to Iranian agent during wartime

Israeli man indicted for passing info to Iranian agent during wartime

The indictment states Liakhov began carrying out assignments for the Iranian agent while he was living in Latvia, before returning to Israel

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag
Prosecutors requested Liakhov remain in custody pending the outcome of his trial | Photo: Shutterstock.com
ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 7:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Israeli prosecutors filed an indictment against a Rishon LeZion resident accused of aiding an Iranian agent during wartime, authorities announced Sunday.

Dennis Liakhov, 30, was charged in the Central District Court in Lod with contact with a foreign agent and providing intelligence to an enemy during a time of conflict. According to the indictment, filed by Prosecutor Assaf Harlofsky, Liakhov established contact on Telegram with an Iranian operative who tasked him with gathering information inside Israel in exchange for digital payments.

The indictment states Liakhov began carrying out assignments for the Iranian agent while he was living in Latvia, before returning to Israel.

In one instance, he was instructed to film a specific street and residential buildings in Petah Tikva and share the footage and geolocation with the agent via Telegram. Although he reportedly filmed the wrong location, he still received payment to his digital wallet.

In another case, the agent directed Liakhov to visit a car dealership in Netanya, inquire about the prices of seven vehicles, and record the visit. Although the two reportedly signed a "peace agreement," Liakhov did not complete the task but was paid nonetheless.

Prosecutors requested Liakhov remain in custody pending the outcome of his trial.

Israel launched preemptive strikes against Iranian nuclear sites on June 13, citing intelligence that Tehran had reached "a point of no return" in its pursuit of nuclear weapons. According to Israeli defense officials, Iran has developed the capacity to rapidly enrich uranium and assemble nuclear bombs, with sufficient fissile material for up to 15 weapons.

Israeli intelligence also exposed a covert program to complete all components of a nuclear device. The strikes marked a dramatic escalation in what officials describe as a broader Iranian strategy combining nuclear development, missile proliferation, and proxy warfare aimed at Israel's destruction.

A US-brokered ceasefire went into effect on Tuesday. During 12 days of fighting, Iranian missile strikes killed 28 Israelis and injured over 3,000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Europe hit by extreme heatwave after recording hottest March ever

2 dead after firefighters shot, Idaho police 'taking sniper fire': Sheriff

Asia shares rise as tech rally lifts Wall Street, US jobs test looms large

Nvidia insiders sold over $1 billion in stock amid market surge: Report

Powell, Lagarde weigh Trump's impact as global policy risks deepen

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictIsrael-PalestineIranUS-Iran tensions

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story