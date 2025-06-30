Israeli man indicted for passing info to Iranian agent during wartime

Israeli prosecutors filed an indictment against a Rishon LeZion resident accused of aiding an Iranian agent during wartime, authorities announced Sunday.

Dennis Liakhov, 30, was charged in the Central District Court in Lod with contact with a foreign agent and providing intelligence to an enemy during a time of conflict. According to the indictment, filed by Prosecutor Assaf Harlofsky, Liakhov established contact on Telegram with an Iranian operative who tasked him with gathering information inside Israel in exchange for digital payments.

The indictment states Liakhov began carrying out assignments for the Iranian agent while he was living in Latvia, before returning to Israel.

In one instance, he was instructed to film a specific street and residential buildings in Petah Tikva and share the footage and geolocation with the agent via Telegram. Although he reportedly filmed the wrong location, he still received payment to his digital wallet. In another case, the agent directed Liakhov to visit a car dealership in Netanya, inquire about the prices of seven vehicles, and record the visit. Although the two reportedly signed a "peace agreement," Liakhov did not complete the task but was paid nonetheless. Prosecutors requested Liakhov remain in custody pending the outcome of his trial.