Could Canada become 51st US state? Donald Trump thinks it's a 'great idea'

US President-elect Donald Trump stirred controversy on Wednesday suggesting that its northern neighbour Canada could join the United States as its 51st state. Posting on Truth Social, Trump claimed that “many Canadians” would support the idea.

“Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State,” Trump wrote. “They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!” he mentioned.

This isn’t the first time This isn’t the first time Trump has raised the idea. During a dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his Mar-a-Lago estate in November, Trump reportedly joked about merging the two countries.

However, the comments have sparked mixed reactions. Some Canadian officials called the remarks “not funny” and “humiliating”, especially following the resignation of Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland earlier this week, which has added to political instability in Ottawa.

Public opinion and concerns

A recent survey by Leger found that 13 per cent of Canadians support closer ties with the US, but experts say Trump’s comments are more about political gamesmanship.

“Trump is like a boxer working a cut,” said Gerald Butts, a former advisor to Trudeau. Others, like University of British Columbia politics professor Max Cameron, see Trump’s remarks as part of a ‘bullying’ tactic to gain leverage in negotiations, reported news agency AFP.

Canada responds to Trump’s teasing

Despite Trump’s teasing, Canadian leaders are working to address US concerns. Canada’s Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said discussions with Trump’s team have been “productive”. This week, Canada announced measures to tighten border security and align its asylum system with US policies. Ottawa also proposed a joint task force with the US to combat crime and plans to increase military spending.

Economic context

Trump also claimed the US is subsidising Canada by “over $1 billion a year”, although it’s unclear what he was referring to. Trade between the two countries totalled $909 billion in 2022, with a US trade deficit of $53.5 billion. Economists largely dismiss the deficit as minor compared to the scale of trade.