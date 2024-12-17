Canada's inflation rate dips to 1.9% in November driven by price slowdown

Canada's annual inflation rate unexpectedly slowed by a tick to 1.9 per cent in November, driven by a broad-based slowdown in prices, and the consumer price index was unchanged on a monthly basis, data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast that inflation would hold steady at the 2 per cent rate recorded in October and the consumer price index would rise 0.1 per cent month-over-month.

Prices for travel tours and the mortgage interest cost contributing the most to the deceleration in the annual inflation rate, Statistics Canada data showed.

The Canadian central bank's preferred measures of core inflation, CPI-median and CPI-trim, were unchanged, though previous month's data were revised up by a notch.

CPI-median - or the value at the middle of the set of price changes in a month - remained at 2.6 per cent, and CPI-trim - which excludes the most extreme price changes - stayed at 2.7 per cent.

Tuesday's data was the first of two inflation reports that the Bank of Canada will get to assess before the bank's next rate decision on Jan. 29.

More From This Section

The central bank, tasked with keeping inflation under control, has cut interest rates by 50 basis points at each of its last two policy announcements to bring the cumulative reduction in borrowing costs to 175 bps since June.

After the substantial reduction in interest rates, triggered by the return of inflation to the bank's target this year, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem indicated last week that further cuts would be more gradual.

While prices for travel tours was a leading contributor the small decline in headline inflation, cost of travel services declined less in November than in October, Statscan said, noting that higher hotel prices coincided with a series of high-profile concerts in the month.

Mortgage interest cost inflation, the other top contributor to slower headline figure, decelerated the 15th consecutive month to 13.2 per cent in November from 14.7 per cent in October.

Grocery prices rose 2.6 on an annual basis in November, down from 2.7 per cent in the month earlier, while gasoline prices fell 0.5 per cent after falling 4 per cent in October.

Excluding volatile food and energy, prices rose 1.9 per cent in November compared with a 2.3 per cent rise in October. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)