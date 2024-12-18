Canada to end immigration points for job offers to combat LMIA fraud

In a move to combat immigration fraud, Canadian authorities plan to end the privilege granted to applicants for temporary or permanent residency who have job offers supported by a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). The move, announced by Immigration Minister Marc Miller in Ottawa on Tuesday, is aimed at improving fairness and integrity in Canada’s immigration system. Currently, a job offer can raise an applicant’s Express Entry score by at least 50 points. This improves an applicant’s chances of qualification for permanent residency. The more recent challenge is the phenomenon of LMIA fraud. In certain reports, it was found that some immigration agents and employers manipulate the system by selling LMIAs to prospective immigrants at prices that range from CA$10,000 to CA$75,000.

According to Immigration Minister Miller, it would eliminate the incentive that candidates have to buy LMIAs, thus becoming more transparent and fair. “This measure is expected to remove the incentive for candidates to purchase an LMIA, resulting in increased fairness and integrity in the system,” he said.

The Express Entry system is an online application management system for skilled workers that oversees three programmes, which include the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Program, and the Federal Skilled Trades Program. The first quarter of 2024 saw the approval of almost 71,300 LMIAs, which was much higher than the number recorded during the same period in 2023 at approximately 63,300.

While immigration experts welcome the effort to curb fraud, concerns persist. Naresh Chavda, president of Globayan Immigration Corporation, cautioned that the measure might negatively impact genuine LMIA workers and the Canadian economy. He advocated for improved screening processes instead of removing the LMIA category from Express Entry entirely, according to the Hindustan Times report.

Immigration analyst Darshan Maharaja said in a similar vein that the LMIA fraud has ‘distorted labour markets’ and is advertised on social media. He lauded the move as a step towards redemption but cautioned against expecting prompt results for the sheer magnitude of the issue. The government did not provide a timeline for enforcing this legislative amendment.