'Gift, free of charge': Trump defends Air Force One jet deal with Qatar

US President Donald Trump has publicly defended a reported arrangement involving a Boeing 747 jet offered by the Qatari royal family for temporary use as Air Force One. In a post on Truth Social, Trump framed the deal as a transparent and cost-effective solution, while accusing Democrats of manufacturing outrage over what he described as a “GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE”.

“So the fact that the Defence Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40-year-old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane. Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!! MAGA,” he wrote.

Trump, 78, insisted that the process was above board, although he did not clarify whether any reciprocal benefits were being offered to the Qatari government.

No final decision made, says Qatar

ALSO READ: No decision made on gifting Trump jet to use as Air Force One, says Qatar Qatar has acknowledged discussions with the US regarding the potential transfer of an aircraft but emphasised that no final agreement has been reached. Ali Al-Ansari, media attaché at Qatar’s embassy in Washington, told AFP that "the possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration between Qatar’s Ministry of Defence and the US Department of Defense".

Reports about the negotiations surfaced over the weekend, with ABC News and The New York Times stating that the Gulf nation may provide a Boeing 747-8 for presidential use. According to ABC, Trump plans to use the aircraft until his departure from office in January 2029. The jet would then reportedly be handed over to the foundation managing his future presidential library.

The proposed announcement was expected to coincide with Trump’s upcoming diplomatic tour of West Asia, including visits to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — his first major overseas trip in his second term.

Ethics experts raise constitutional concerns

Critics have warned that accepting such a gift from a foreign government could violate the US Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, which forbids federal officials from receiving gifts or titles from foreign states without congressional approval.

“This is outrageous,” said Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University in St Louis. “Trump believes he will get away with this.” Clark argued that Trump appears more focused on leveraging the presidency for personal benefit than on upholding public service values.

Political criticism from Capitol Hill

The reported deal also drew sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer mocked Trump’s “America First” slogan in light of the arrangement.

“Nothing says ‘America First’ like Air Force One, brought to you by Qatar,” the New York senator said in a statement, as quoted by Associated Press. “It’s not just bribery — it’s premium foreign influence with extra legroom.”

Ageing fleet and delayed replacements

ALSO READ: Trump company signs deal for Qatari golf resort, continuing foreign ties Air Force One refers to two extensively modified Boeing 747 aircraft that serve the US president. The current planes are over three decades old and include high-level security and communications features, such as anti-missile defence systems and nuclear shielding.

Boeing has been contracted to build replacements, but the company has faced delays and cost overruns. The first of the new aircraft is now scheduled for delivery in 2027, with the second expected in 2028 — during the final full year of Trump’s current term.

Qatari 747: Temporary solution, limited capability

The Qatari 747, while large and suitable for presidential travel, lacks the advanced modifications of the existing Air Force One aircraft. According to a former US official, the military can retrofit the jet with basic communications and defensive countermeasures, but it will still fall short of the current fleet’s capabilities, news agency AP reported.

The existing aircraft were designed to keep the president connected and protected under the most extreme conditions. The Qatari jet, while serviceable, is unlikely to meet the same high standards.