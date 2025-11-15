Home / World News / Trump drops tariffs on beef, coffee, tropical fruit to ease price pressure

Trump drops tariffs on beef, coffee, tropical fruit to ease price pressure

The move comes after voters in off-year elections earlier this month cited economic concerns as their top issue

Donald Trump, Trump
Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 6:57 AM IST
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to get rid of tariffs on a broad swath of commodities, including beef, coffee and tropical fruits.

It's part of a response to pressure from consumers who complain prices are too high.

The move comes after voters in off-year elections earlier this month cited economic concerns as their top issue, resulting in big wins for Democrats in races in Virginia and New Jersey.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump tariffstrump tariff

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

