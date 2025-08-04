Trump to replace Fed, labour chief amid row over jobs data, rate policy

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (local time) he would soon appoint new heads for the Federal Reserve and the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS), escalating a political row over jobs data and interest rate policy.

The announcements follow the surprise resignation of Fed governor Adriana Kugler and the abrupt dismissal of BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer over allegedly “rigged” jobs data.

What’s the latest

Trump confirmed he had “a couple of people in mind” for the Fed vacancy, while sharply criticising both outgoing officials. Speaking to reporters while returning from his Bedminster weekend, he suggested replacements would be named “very soon”.

The appointments come as Trump ramps up criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, blaming him for keeping interest rates high and accusing him of being “too angry, too stupid, and too political.” ALSO READ: Trump urges Fed board to wrest control from Powell over rate cut row Trump has previously demanded Powell’s resignation and is expected to name a successor aligned with his push for lower interest rates when Powell’s term ends in May. Fed vacancy after Kugler resignation Adriana Kugler’s early departure from the Federal Reserve Board—months before her term expiry in January—opens a critical seat. Trump is expected to use the vacancy to further shape Fed policy in line with his economic agenda.

Reported contenders include: Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Warsh, former Fed governor Christopher Waller, current Fed governor Scott Bessent, Treasury Secretary BLS chief McEntarfer fired over weak data The political fallout intensified after Trump abruptly fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer. Her dismissal followed a disappointing jobs report that showed job growth had slowed sharply over three months. In a post on Truth Social, Trump called McEntarfer a “Biden political appointee”, alleging she had "rigged" data to harm Republican prospects and had done so in the past by inflating job numbers before elections, only to revise them down later.