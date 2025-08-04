Taiwan defence ministry detects Chinese military activity around territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Monday detected five sorties of PLA aircraft, six PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, MND said that these were detected up until 6 AM (UTC +8), and four out of the five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

We have monitored the situation and responded", MND said on X.

Earlier on Sunday, MND said it observed the sorties of five PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around its territory. While on Saturday, the MND had detected 11 Chinese military aircraft and seven Chinese Naval vessels operating around its territorial waters, whereas on Friday, the MND detected 20 sorties of PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels operating around it. The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.