Trump in Washington for inaugural celebrations; to sign 100 orders on day 1

Donald Trump arrived in Washington Saturday evening to celebrate with family, supporters and political allies ahead of his second inauguration, a triumphant return for the Republican four years after he departed the city under the shadow of an attack by his supporters on the Capitol.

Trump's celebration of his return to power was set to get underway on Saturday evening with a fireworks showcase at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, about 30 miles outside Washington.

He arrived in Washington as organisers of Monday's Inauguration Day ceremony were scrambling to move inside most of the outdoor events, including the swearing-in of president and vice president that traditionally takes place on the steps of the US Capitol, due to forecasted frigid temperatures.

It will be the first time since President Ronald Reagan took the oath of office in 1985 for his second term that the ceremony will be moved inside the US Capitol.

Trump made his way from West Palm, Florida, with his wife Melania Trump and their son Barron aboard a US military C-32 aircraft on a flight dubbed Special Air Mission 47 a nod to Trump becoming the 47th president on Monday.

It's a courtesy that's traditionally been extended by the outgoing administration to the incoming one. Trump did not make a government plane available to President Joe Biden ahead of his inauguration in 2021, and instead the Democrat flew to Washington on a privately chartered aircraft.

With a blast of Arctic air expected to leave the nation's capital facing frigid temperatures on Inauguration Day, organizers are moving inside most of Monday's outdoor events, including the swearing-in ceremony.

I think we made the right decision. We'll be very comfortable now, Trump told NBC News in a phone interview Saturday.

On Pennsylvania Avenue leading to the White House, crews were breaking down metal bleachers that would have been used for outdoor inauguration viewing stands. When Donald Trump walks into the White House Monday afternoon soon after his swearing-in, 100 plus executive orders would be waiting for him on his Oval Office Desk, which his team has prepared for him to kickoff his second term without wasting any minute.

These executive orders are mainly aimed at fulfilling his poll promises. In an interview to NBC news, Trump said he is planning to sign a record-setting number of executive actions on day one. Well, at least in that category, Trump said when asked if these executive orders would be more than 100.

An executive order is an order issued unilaterally by the president who carries the force of law. Unlike legislation, executive orders do not require Congressional approval. Though Congress cannot overturn them, they can be challenged in the court of law.

We have a record-setting number of documents that I'll be signing right after this (inauguration) speech, Trump said. He would be sworn-in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

Even before Trump got to town, groups of protesters began taking to the street in the morning as a light sleet fell.

Melody Hamoud, a Washington resident, wore a pink hat that she had on at a 2017 march to protest Trump's first inauguration.

I just didn't want to sit home and fret in front of the TV, she said. I wanted to feel like our movement still has energy and be around others who felt the same.

Timothy Wallis, 58, flew in for the inauguration from Pocatello, Idaho, with friends. The group had tickets to watch the ceremony outside but haven't been able to get tickets to any of the indoor events.

We found out on the plane, he said about the change of plans.

Wallis said he was disappointed about the switch and a little bemused since he's used to cold at home.

We left snow to come here, he said. I brought my gloves! Meanwhile, Trump said Saturday he is preparing to roll out a series of executive orders and other actions in the first days of his new administration.

He confirmed he'll most likely grant an extension that might allow TikTok to keep operating in the U.S. beyond Sunday, when a law that prohibits mobile app stores and internet hosting services from distributing TikTok to U.S. users takes effect.

And Trump in the NBC News interview confirmed that his administration would begin its effort very early, very quickly on following through on a campaign promise of mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission.

Federal immigration officers are expected to initially target more than 300 people in the Chicago area with histories of egregious, violent crimes after Trump takes office Monday, according to an official familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because plans have not been made public.

Well, it's got to happen, and if it doesn't happen, we're not going to have a country any longer, said Trump, who declined to say where the deportation operations would begin.

Trump, a Republican, left office in 2021 as a political pariah after his refusal to accept his loss to Democrat Joe Biden led a mob to overrun the Capitol. He then broke the tradition by skipping Biden's inauguration.