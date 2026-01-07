'He tried to imitate my dance': Trump mocks Maduro after Venezuela raid

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 10:49 AM IST
US President Donald Trump said Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro “imitated” his dance moves before he was captured in a US military operation last week.
According to the New York Times, Trump may have ordered the attack on Venezuela after growing increasingly annoyed by Maduro’s public dancing, including videos of him dancing to John Lennon’s song Imagine.
What did Trump say about Maduro’s dance?
Speaking to Republican members of Congress at the Kennedy Centre, Trump mocked Maduro’s behaviour. “He gets up there and he tries to imitate my dance a little bit,” he said.
Trump went on to describe Maduro as a “violent guy” who had “killed millions of people”. He also claimed that authorities were dismantling a torture facility in Caracas following the US operation.
“They have a torture chamber in the middle of Caracas,” Trump said, adding that it was now being taken apart after Maduro’s capture.