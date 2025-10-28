Trump meets Japan's Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, calls him 'a great man'

On the second stop of his five-day Asia visit, US President Donald Trump met Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday. After the meeting, Trump described the Japanese monarch as "a great man."
Trump's visit marked a renewed engagement with Japan's leadership amid his ongoing tour.
Trump, dressed in a navy suit and gold tie, was warmly welcomed by Emperor Naruhito, who smiled and waved as the US leader arrived. The two shook hands and posed for photographers before entering the palace.
The meeting took place inside a simple room with wooden furniture. The White House later shared a picture of their meeting on X.
The meeting lasted for more than half an hour. Trump told reporters, "A great man," referring to the emperor, whom he had last met during a state visit in 2019 when he was hosted at a banquet, as per CNN.
Japan is Trump's second stop on his current five-day Asia tour. Earlier, he was in Malaysia, where he attended the 47th ASEAN Summit and participated in the signing of the Cambodia-Thailand peace deal.
During his Tokyo visit, Trump is expected to meet Japan's first female Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and regional security. He will also address US troops aboard the USS George Washington, CNN reported.
Prime Minister Takaichi, in a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), welcomed Trump's visit, she wrote, "Welcome to Japan, @realDonaldTrump! Looking forward to seeing you tomorrow and having a fruitful discussion on how we can further strengthen our great Alliance."
Special lighting has been installed at landmarks across Tokyo to mark Trump's visit, symbolising the close ties between the two allies.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building is also illuminated to mark Trump's visit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app