Trump meets Japan's Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, calls him 'a great man'

Japan is Trump's second stop on his current five-day Asia tour. Earlier, he was in Malaysia, where he attended the 47th ASEAN Summit and participated in the signing of the Cambodia-Thailand peace deal

US President Donald Trump meets with Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan October 27, 2025 | REUTERS
US President Donald Trump meets with Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan October 27, 2025 | REUTERS
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 7:41 AM IST
On the second stop of his five-day Asia visit, US President Donald Trump met Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday. After the meeting, Trump described the Japanese monarch as "a great man."

Trump's visit marked a renewed engagement with Japan's leadership amid his ongoing tour.

Trump, dressed in a navy suit and gold tie, was warmly welcomed by Emperor Naruhito, who smiled and waved as the US leader arrived. The two shook hands and posed for photographers before entering the palace.

The meeting took place inside a simple room with wooden furniture. The White House later shared a picture of their meeting on X.

The meeting lasted for more than half an hour. Trump told reporters, "A great man," referring to the emperor, whom he had last met during a state visit in 2019 when he was hosted at a banquet, as per CNN.

Japan is Trump's second stop on his current five-day Asia tour. Earlier, he was in Malaysia, where he attended the 47th ASEAN Summit and participated in the signing of the Cambodia-Thailand peace deal.

During his Tokyo visit, Trump is expected to meet Japan's first female Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and regional security. He will also address US troops aboard the USS George Washington, CNN reported.

Prime Minister Takaichi, in a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), welcomed Trump's visit, she wrote, "Welcome to Japan, @realDonaldTrump! Looking forward to seeing you tomorrow and having a fruitful discussion on how we can further strengthen our great Alliance."

Special lighting has been installed at landmarks across Tokyo to mark Trump's visit, symbolising the close ties between the two allies.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building is also illuminated to mark Trump's visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Donald TrumpJapanTokyoTokyo town

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

