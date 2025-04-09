Trump mocks world leaders over negotiations, says they're 'kissing my a**'

“These countries are calling us up, kissing my a**,” said President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time), as he mocked world leaders attempting to negotiate with the United States.

Trump made the remarks at an event hosted by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC). He added that countries seeking trade deals with the US were saying, “Please, please, sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, sir.”

He also ridiculed rebel Republicans who suggested that the US Congress should take over negotiations with these nations. “Let me tell you, you don’t negotiate like I negotiate,” Trump claimed.

His remarks came just hours before reciprocal tariffs came into effect. These ‘discounted’ tariffs, announced on April 2, apply to most countries—excluding Russia. Earlier on Tuesday (IST), Trump imposed cumulative tariffs of 104 per cent on Chinese goods after China failed to roll back its retaliatory tariffs.

What more did Trump say?

During his address at the gala, Trump also claimed that “major” tariffs on pharmaceutical imports would be introduced soon. However, he did not provide further details. The move aims to reduce America’s dependence on foreign drug suppliers, including India and China, two of the largest exporters of generic medicines to the US.

He stated that the tariffs would encourage pharmaceutical companies to shift their operations to the US, adding that the government would be announcing major pharmaceutical tariffs “very shortly.”

Trump has long advocated for increasing domestic pharmaceutical production. On March 24, he had said his administration would soon announce tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, though no timeline was specified.

Even at the NRCC gala, Trump did not disclose details regarding which countries would be affected or when the new tariffs would be implemented.