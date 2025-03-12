How long is Elon Musk going to work with White House? Donald Trump answers

It has been a major political question for weeks: How long can US President Donald Trump continue working with Elon Musk? On Wednesday, Trump finally provided an answer.

Musk, one of Trump’s closest allies, gained prominence for his substantial contributions to Trump’s 2024 election campaign. Presently, under the Trump administration, Musk is heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a body focused on cutting government expenditures.

While speaking to reporters at the White House premises, Trump said that Musk doesn’t want to stay around and he will know when it’s time.

A video shared by Bloomberg Business shows, when asked about any end date for the two of them working together, Trump replied, “I don’t know, you know I was thinking about it the other day. I think he will know when it’s time. He doesn’t want to stay around. Although I think he does like it (White House). There is no place like the White House.

However, when a reporter asked Elon Musk if he wants to stay, Trump said, “I don’t think so. I think he wants to get the job done and get back to his businesses. That’s what I think.” However, Musk also replied by saying, “I will stay as long as it is useful and productive.”

Earlier, in an interview with Fox News, Musk said he would help the government as long as he could. “I’ll be as helpful as long as I can be helpful,” he said during the interview alongside President Trump. He was asked if he expected to work with the administration for the full four-year term.

Since returning to office last month, Trump has promised to cut government spending. Musk and his team at DOGE, have been given the job of making those cuts. Musk, the world’s richest person and a top Trump supporter, has been given special powers by the president to reorganise and reduce federal agencies.

However, the White House has clarified that Musk is not an official government employee. He has “no formal authority to make government decisions”. The effort to cut costs has raised concerns about conflicts of interest, as many of the agencies being reduced also regulate Musk’s businesses.

In that interview, Trump praised Musk, calling him “brilliant”, “honest”, and a “very good, solid businessman”.

Trump also dismissed concerns about Musk’s potential conflicts of interest as a major government contractor. “If there’s any conflict, he will stop it. But if he didn’t, I’d stop it. I’d see if there’s a conflict,” Trump said.