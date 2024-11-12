Trump names Rubio, Waltz, Homan in major cabinet shakeup for second term

Donald Trump is gearing up for his return to the White House, and his cabinet choices are already making waves. With a mix of seasoned politicians, loyal allies, and tough policymakers, Trump’s picks reveal his plans to prioritise immigration control, national security, and economic deregulation during his second term.

From Marco Rubio’s foreign policy expertise to Tom Homan’s hardline stance on immigration, Trump’s team is ready to hit the ground running. Let’s dive into the major appointments and what they mean for the United States.

Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

Senator Marco Rubio is Trump’s pick for Secretary of State, potentially becoming the first Latino to hold the position if confirmed. Known for his hawkish foreign policy views, Rubio has been a strong advocate for taking on America’s adversaries like China, Iran, and Cuba.

Rubio has pushed for closer ties with India, viewing it as a key partner in countering China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region. He has also been vocal about holding the Chinese Communist Party accountable for human rights abuses and aggressive actions in the South China Sea.

Rubio’s foreign policy vision aligns with Trump’s priorities but also brings a more traditional Republican focus on alliances like the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato). While he has supported Israel as a critical ally, Rubio favours a diplomatic approach to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. “The reality of it is the way the war in Ukraine is going to end is with a negotiated settlement,” Rubio told NBC in September.

More From This Section

Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor Florida Congressman Mike Waltz, who is also the head of the India Caucus, is Trump’s choice for National Security Advisor. A former Army Green Beret, Waltz has extensive experience in Afghanistan and the Middle East. He is known for his tough stance on national security issues and has criticised the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Waltz shares Trump’s focus on standing up to China. He has condemned the Chinese government for intellectual property theft and unfair trade practices, even supporting a US boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics over human rights violations. Waltz is expected to prioritise US security, with a strong focus on threats from China and concerns about Russia’s alliance with North Korea.

Tom Homan as the border Czar

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan returns as Trump’s “Border Czar.” Homan has a reputation for enforcing strict immigration policies and will spearhead Trump’s plan to tackle illegal immigration.

Trump has vowed to launch “the largest deportation operation in US history,” tasking Homan with overseeing border security and mass deportations. Homan has long supported tougher border controls and advocates using every tool available to crack down on undocumented immigration.

Elise Stefanik as UN Ambassador

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a strong ally of Trump, has been appointed as Ambassador to the United Nations. Known for her pro-Israel stance, Stefanik has called for a “reassessment” of US funding to the UN, accusing the organisation of bias against Israel.

Although Stefanik has limited foreign policy experience, she has gained recognition for her leadership in Congress and vocal support for Israel during recent conflicts. Her appointment suggests a more confrontational US approach at the UN, particularly on issues involving Israel and the Palestinian authority.

Stephen Miller as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy

Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s closest advisors during his first term, returns as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. Miller is well known for shaping Trump’s hardline immigration policies, including the travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries.

In his new role, Miller will focus on crafting domestic policies. His influence is expected to extend beyond immigration, touching on welfare reforms, judicial appointments, and initiatives aligned with Trump’s “America First” agenda.

Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff

Susie Wiles, who played a crucial role in Trump’s campaign victory, has been appointed Chief of Staff. Wiles is the first woman to hold this position and is recognised for her disciplined, behind-the-scenes management style.

Trump has praised Wiles for her ability to “get things done,” and she is expected to bring structure and focus to the administration. Her appointment signals an emphasis on tighter coordination within the White House to effectively implement Trump’s agenda.

Lee Zeldin as EPA Administrator

Former Congressman Lee Zeldin has been named Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Zeldin’s appointment reflects Trump’s push for deregulation. He is expected to focus on cutting environmental red tape to boost industries such as energy and manufacturing.

While critics argue that Zeldin’s stance could undermine environmental protections, Trump’s supporters see him as well-suited to balance economic growth with safeguarding clean air and water. “We will restore US energy dominance and revitalise our auto industry,” Zeldin posted on X, pledging to align the EPA’s mission with Trump’s pro-business agenda.

Trump’s Vision for America

Donald Trump’s second-term cabinet is poised to drive his bold “America First” vision, focusing on stricter immigration controls, enhanced national security, and rolling back regulations. With a team handpicked to reshape domestic and foreign policies, all eyes are on how these leaders will address challenges, deliver on promises, and realise Trump’s ambitious plans. The stakes are high, and the nation is watching closely as this new chapter unfolds.

(With agency inputs)