Elon Musk's Super PAC spent $200 mn to boost Trump's presidential campaign

Elon Musk’s America PAC has spent around $200 million supporting Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, according to a report by the Associated Press. Founded in May, America PAC (political action committee) ramped up its efforts in July after Musk’s endorsement of Trump, who had survived an assassination attempt earlier this year.

The Trump campaign’s political director James Blair told the Associated Press about Musk’s crucial role in conserving campaign funds by relying on America PAC for field operations. The cost savings allowed Trump’s campaign to expand its national ad campaigns and targeted outreach efforts toward groups traditionally dominated by Democrats.

ALSO READ: The road to inauguration: Key steps before Donald Trump takes office This outside group, led by Musk and backed by many Republicans, transformed Trump’s campaign by focusing on voter turnout in rural battlegrounds and low-propensity voting demographics.

Key tactics used by America PAC during US polls

Musk’s substantial funding allowed the PAC to target hard-to-reach voter groups, including first-time voters, black and Latino men, and young people who admire the tech giant. This strategy was made possible by a recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) ruling that permitted Super PACs to coordinate canvassing efforts with campaigns, eliminating past restrictions on communication and coordination.

America PAC’s highest-profile effort involved a controversial voter sweepstakes. In the leadup to the polls, Musk initiated a daily $1 million giveaway through his political action committee. This initiative targeted registered voters in key battleground states who signed a petition endorsing the First and Second Amendments of the US Constitution. The campaign aimed to boost voter registration and engagement in these pivotal regions. This act briefly faced a legal challenge before a judge allowed it to proceed.

America PAC’s door-to-door outreach in deep-red rural areas also proved to be especially impactful.

Musk’s influence on Trump’s campaign

Musk’s support extended beyond financial support. He joined Trump on the campaign trail, engaged voters, and leveraged his ownership of the social media platform X to amplify Trump’s message. X lifted many of the restrictions that once prevented Trump from engaging on the platform.

Following Trump’s victory, Musk is expected to play a prominent role in the upcoming administration. Trump has already indicated he will assign Musk to head a new government efficiency commission, citing his business and technological expertise as assets for the role.

This collaboration between billionaire Musk and Trump has potential to reshape and redefine politics in the United States moving forward. Donald Trump will take office on 20 January, 2025 with J D Vance as the Vice President.