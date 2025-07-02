Trump calls 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' a win for Americans after Senate nod

US President Donald Trump has called the passage of the 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' a “major policy win”, declaring that the biggest beneficiary would be the American people.

The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives, where it faces a tougher path. Trump urged lawmakers to present the bill to his desk before the US Independence Day on July 4.

Trump further added that the bill strengthens rather than cuts core social programmes. “Additionally, Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security Benefits are not being cut, but are being STRENGTHENED and PROTECTED from the Radical and Destructive Democrats by eliminating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse from those Programs (sic),” he said.

In his post, Trump claimed the bill would usher in a new economic era. “The country is going to explode with massive growth,” he said. “Even more than it already has since I was re-elected.”

He added that the bill would put the US on a fiscal path by "greatly reducing the federal deficit, and setting the country on a course for enormous prosperity in the new and wonderful Golden Age of America."

Senate vote follows intense negotiations

The Senate passed the bill after days of negotiations, culminating in a 27-hour marathon of amendment votes aimed at winning over dissenting Republicans.