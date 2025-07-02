Home / World News / Trump calls 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' a win for Americans after Senate nod

Trump calls 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' a win for Americans after Senate nod

After the US Senate passed the bill with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie, Trump urged lawmakers to present it to his desk before Independence Day

Donald Trump, Trump
The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives, where it faces a tougher path. Trump urged lawmakers to present the bill to his desk before the US Independence Day on July 4 | (Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump has called the passage of the 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' a “major policy win”, declaring that the biggest beneficiary would be the American people.
 
Posting on Truth Social after the US Senate cleared the bill in a 51–50 vote—with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote—Trump wrote: “Almost all of our Great Republicans in the United States Senate have passed our 'ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL'. It is no longer a ‘House Bill’ or a ‘Senate Bill’. It is everyone’s Bill. There is so much to be proud of, and EVERYONE got a major Policy WIN — But, the Biggest Winner of them all will be the American People, who will have Permanently Lower Taxes, Higher Wages and Take Home Pay, Secure Borders, and a Stronger and More Powerful Military (sic).” 
 

Trump defends social programmes in bill

 
Trump further added that the bill strengthens rather than cuts core social programmes. “Additionally, Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security Benefits are not being cut, but are being STRENGTHENED and PROTECTED from the Radical and Destructive Democrats by eliminating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse from those Programs (sic),” he said. 
 

House vote awaited ahead of July 4

 
The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives, where it faces a tougher path. Trump urged lawmakers to present the bill to his desk before the US Independence Day on July 4.
 
In his post, Trump claimed the bill would usher in a new economic era. “The country is going to explode with massive growth,” he said. “Even more than it already has since I was re-elected.”
 
He added that the bill would put the US on a fiscal path by “greatly reducing the federal deficit, and setting the country on a course for enormous prosperity in the new and wonderful Golden Age of America.” 
 

Senate vote follows intense negotiations

 
The Senate passed the bill after days of negotiations, culminating in a 27-hour marathon of amendment votes aimed at winning over dissenting Republicans.
 
Despite its Senate clearance, the bill faces opposition in the House, where at least six Republican lawmakers have voiced concerns over proposed Medicaid cuts and changes to clean energy incentives.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crew members aboard International Space Station resume space science work

Trump rules out delay to July 9 tariff deadline, renews warning to Japan

Last-minute twist in xAI deal brings Barclays, MUFG, and UBS on board

Jeff Bezos unloads $737 million of Amazon stock in year's first sale

20 states sue Trump govt for sharing Medicaid data with deportation agents

Topics :Donald TrumpJD VanceUS SenateBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story