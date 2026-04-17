Trump's Liberation Day tariffs help US reduce trade deficit with countries

Trump’s tariffs helped reduce the trade deficit by 23 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in 2025-26 (April-February). Though the deficit reached $944.34 billion and is the lowest since 2021-22, it is above the pre-pandemic numbers.

The US has reduced trade deficits with leading trading partners. Its largest trade deficit was with China, of more than $287 billion, in 2024-25 (April-February). This dropped by 46.12 per cent y-o-y to nearly $155 billion in 2025-26. The deficit with Canada came down by 46.32 per cent. The US enjoyed a trade surplus of $29.67 billion with Switzerland in 2025-26 (April-February), after a deficit of $75.4 billion a year ago.