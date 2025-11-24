Home / World News / Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts for first time after 10,000 years

Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts for first time after 10,000 years

The explosive eruption began around 8.30 am UTC on Sunday, said the Toulouse VAAC advisory

Indonesia volcano
The volcano, situated in Ethiopia's Erta Ale Range, last erupted around 10,000 to 12,000 years ago. | File Image
ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:29 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A massive ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano has begun drifting toward northern India after the long-silent volcano erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, according to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC).

The explosive eruption began around 8.30 am UTC on Sunday, said the Toulouse VAAC advisory.

The Toulouse VAAC said the eruption has now stopped, but a "large ash plume is moving toward northern India," prompting meteorological agencies to closely monitor its trajectory.

The volcano, situated in Ethiopia's Erta Ale Range, last erupted around 10,000 to 12,000 years ago. Sunday's sudden activity sent towering ash clouds sweeping across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen before shifting eastwards, Al Arabiya reported.

Following the eruption, volcanic ash activity has been reported over parts of the Arabian Peninsula. Airlines issued cautionary notices for passengers flying through the Middle East, though no advisories have been connected to the ash drift toward India.

SpiceJet said ash activity "Due to a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, volcanic ash activity has been reported across parts of the Arabian Peninsula. This may impact flight operations for aircraft flying through these regions. As safety remains our top priority, our Flight Operations and Safety teams are closely coordinating with aviation authorities and continuously monitoring ash cloud movement. Passengers travelling to/from Dubai (DXB) are advised to keep a check on their flight status," adding that safety teams are coordinating with aviation authorities. Passengers travelling to and from Dubai have been advised to check their flight status.

Akasa Air also said it was monitoring the volcanic activity and assessing potential impacts on nearby regions in accordance with international aviation advisories. "We are closely monitoring the volcanic activity in Ethiopia and its potential impact on flight operations in nearby regions. Our teams will continue to assess the situation in compliance with international aviation advisories and safety protocols and take necessary actions as required. At Akasa Air, passenger safety and well-being are our utmost priority," the airline said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US-Ukraine talks make headway as Trump's peace plan sees key revisions

Amazon sites in Italy raided by police in China smuggling probe: Report

Japan is turning its dairy hub into semicon centre to rejoin global race

Alibaba's Qwen storms past 10 million downloads, takes on global AI giants

Death toll rises in Vietnam, Thailand as rains trigger floods, landslides

Topics :volcanoMiddle EastWest AsiaAviation

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story