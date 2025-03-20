EU likely to delay first counter-tariffs against US to mid-April

The European Union could delay imposition of a first set of counter-measures against the United States over President Donald Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs until mid-April, European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday.

The European Commission had proposed re-imposing tariffs on 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) of US products on April 1, followed by hitting a further 18 billion euros of US goods on April 13.

"We are now considering to align the timing of the two sets of EU counter-measures so we can consult with member states on both lists simultaneously, and this would also give us extra time for negotiations with our American partners," Sefcovic told a hearing at the European Parliament.

The first set of EU counter-measures includes applying a 50 per cent tariff on US bourbon. Trump threatened to slap a 200 per cent tariff on all wines and other alcoholic products coming from the EU if the bloc went ahead with this.

The Trump administration is also planning further tariffs on April 2.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said on Sunday that the EU was probably mistaken in targeting American whiskey, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni cautioned EU partners on Tuesday against escalating the trade dispute with the United States.

Also Read

"I am not certain that responding to tariffs with more tariffs is necessarily a good deal," Meloni, who is close to Trump, said.