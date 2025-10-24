Home / World News / Trump warns China over fentanyl smuggling via Venezuela ahead of meeting Xi

Trump warns China over fentanyl smuggling via Venezuela ahead of meeting Xi

Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 30 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Busan, South Korea

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump accused China of using Venezuela as a transit point for fentanyl, evading US and Mexican port controls (Photo:PTI)
ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 7:34 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) took a tough stance on China's alleged role in smuggling fentanyl into the US via Venezuela.

He accused China of using Venezuela as a transit point for fentanyl, evading US and Mexican port controls.

Trump, during a press interaction at the White House, said that the first question he would ask the Chinese leader would be about fentanyl.

"I'm meeting with President Xi... The first question I'm going to be asking him about is fentanyl. They make $100 million selling fentanyl into our country. They lose $100 billion with the 20 per cent tariff. So it's not a good business proposition... It's one of the things we're talking about... They pay a very big penalty for doing that... We'll see what happens at the end of next week... I'm meeting with President Xi, actually, in South Korea...," said Trump.

Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 30 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Busan, South Korea.

The Busan meeting comes at a moment of heightened economic and geopolitical strain between the two powers, with Washington preparing to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports just days after the summit.

The Busan encounter will be the first in-person meeting between Trump and Xi since 2019, when they last met during the G20 Summit in Japan. This time, however, officials say the stakes are far higher.

Responding to a question about whether China was smuggling fentanyl into the US via Venezuela, Trump said, "They are doing that. But they are paying a 20 per cent tariff right now because of fentanyl. That's billions and billions of dollars. On November 1st, the tariff on China rises to 157 per cent, a record-setting level. It's not sustainable for them."

Trump also said that he will inform Congress of his plans to attack land-based cartel targets in Venezuela as he looks to expand his thus-far seaborne military campaign.

"We're going to go [to Congress]. I don't see any loss in going -- no reason not to," Trump told reporters at a White House event touting a federal crackdown that's arrested roughly 3,200 alleged drug cartel members over the past month.

"You know they will always complain, 'Oh, we should have gone.' So we're going to definitely," Trump said.

The president turned to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, seated to his right, and told him, "I'd like just to tell you, 'Let's go.' We'll go. We're going to tell them what we're going to do, and I think they're going to probably like it, except for the radical left lunatics."

Trump has threatened land-based strikes for weeks after the administration on Sept. 2 began targeting vessels smuggling drugs off the Caribbean coast of Venezuela.

"I don't think we're going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war. I think we're just going to kill people who are bringing drugs into our country. Okay? We're going to kill them, you know, they're going to be like dead, okay?" Trump said.

Trump said that his campaign against drug cartels, coupled with his summit meeting next Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, would accelerate the decline of overdose deaths in the US, which peaked under former President Joe Biden.

Trump told reporters that fentanyl, which has killed nearly 330,000 Americans over the past five years, according to federal data, is now being routed by Chinese manufacturers through Venezuela to bypass tightened US and Mexican port controls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil jumps 5% as US sanctions target Russia's Rosneft and Lukoil

Nepal's Gen Z faces bleak future at home amid unemployment and corruption

Russia seeks ways to bypass US oil sanctions to protect state budget

Putin says Russia will never bow to US pressure, warns on missiles

US court releases Ashley Tellis on $1.5 mn bond in espionage case

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationVenezuelaChinaUS China trade warChina US trade

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story