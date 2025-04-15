Trump warns Harvard may lose tax exempt status over political stance

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Harvard University could lose its tax exempt status and be taxed as a political entity after the school rejected demands from his administration.

"Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting Sickness?" he said in a post on Truth Social.

