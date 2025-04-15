Home / World News / Trump warns Harvard may lose tax exempt status over political stance

Trump warns Harvard may lose tax exempt status over political stance

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Harvard University could lose its tax exempt status and be taxed as a political entity after the school rejected demands from his administration

Donald Trump, Scott Bessent, Howard Lutnick
US Pesident Donald Trump | Photo: REUTERS
Reuters Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 9:25 PM IST
"Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting Sickness?" he said in a post on Truth Social.
  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

