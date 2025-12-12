Trump warns Russia-Ukraine conflict can end up in third world war

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Thursday warned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to escalate into a third world war. Speaking to the reporters at the White House, Trump said that at least 25,000 people were killed in the war last month alone and expressed deep frustration over the continued clashes.

"I'd like to see the killing stopped. 25,000 people died last month... things like this end up in third world wars. I said that the other day. I said, 'everybody keeps playing games like this, you'll end up in a third world war'," he said. "I would love to see it stop. And we're working very hard," he added.

US working on Russia-Ukraine peace deal The US has been pursuing a peace agreement aimed at achieving a resolution between Russia and Ukraine through continuous engagement with both sides. In November, Washington disclosed all 28 points of its proposal, but the plan drew sharp criticism for being overly favourable to Russia. However, the revised approach presents a streamlined 20-point framework, accompanied by separate documents detailing security guarantees and Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction. While speaking to the reporters, Trump also stressed the denuclearisation of weapons. "One of the things I talk to China about is the denuclearisation of weapons... I've spoken to China about that. I've spoken to Russia about that," he said.

Trump 'extremely frustrated' with Russia, Ukraine Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump is "extremely frustrated" with both Russia and Ukraine over the slow progress toward ending the conflict. During a press briefing, Leavitt said, "The president is extremely frustrated with both sides of this war. He's sick of meetings just for the sake of meeting. He doesn't want any more talk. He wants action. He wants this war to come to an end." How are peace deals brokered by Trump holding up? In October, the Trump administration drafted a 20-point peace plan aimed at halting the Israel-Gaza conflict immediately. While a breakthrough was reached, ending two years of war, the ceasefire has struggled to hold. Al Jazeera recently reported that there were more than 500 Israeli violations in two months, with at least 356 Palestinians killed since the agreement.