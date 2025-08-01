Trump to build $200 million White House ballroom through private funding

Nearly a decade after first floating the idea during his 2016 presidential campaign, US President Donald Trump is set to fulfil a personal and presidential ambition: the construction of a grand ballroom on the White House grounds. It is estimated to cost around $200 million.

The 90,000-square-foot ballroom, part of a larger renovation of the East Wing, will be funded by President Donald Trump and other ‘unnamed donors’. In a statement released by the White House on Thursday (local time), the Trump administration announced plans to break ground this September.

Ballroom to be a permanent venue for functions

The new ballroom, which will seat approximately 650 guests, is intended to provide a permanent venue for large-scale official functions. Currently, most formal events are held in the East Room, which accommodates around 200 people. For larger events, temporary tents are typically set up on the South Lawn — a solution the administration has described as both impractical and visually unappealing.

The ballroom will be constructed adjacent to a modernised East Wing, which houses offices including those of First Lady Melania Trump. These offices will be temporarily relocated during construction. Trump’s wish to build a ballroom in White House Donald Trump first proposed building a White House ballroom during his 2016 campaign, and reportedly offered $100 million to fund it under the Obama administration—a proposal that was declined. Trump has since repeated his interest in the project, describing the use of tents for state events as a “disaster.” “President Trump is a builder at heart,” said White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. “He has an extraordinary eye for detail, and he is determined to leave a lasting legacy for future administrations and generations of Americans.”

Construction firms appointed for $200 mn project Design renderings released by the White House show a neoclassical structure with ornate interiors, chandeliers, and columns, intended to match the architectural character of the main residence. McCrery Architects will lead the design, with Clark Construction as the contractor and AECOM providing engineering support. “[US] Presidents since Harry Truman have grappled with the limitations of the White House in terms of event hosting,” said Jim McCrery, CEO of the firm. “It is a great honour to work on a structure that respects the building’s historic character while providing a space truly worthy of major occasions.”