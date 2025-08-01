Home / World News / Trump to build $200 million White House ballroom through private funding

Trump to build $200 million White House ballroom through private funding

The new ballroom will be privately funded by US President Donald Trump and other donors; the venue is expected to seat 650 guests, replacing temporary South Lawn tents

White House ballroom
US President Donald Trump's long-standing ambition for White House ballroom advances | Images: White House
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nearly a decade after first floating the idea during his 2016 presidential campaign, US President Donald Trump is set to fulfil a personal and presidential ambition: the construction of a grand ballroom on the White House grounds. It is estimated to cost around $200 million.
 
The 90,000-square-foot ballroom, part of a larger renovation of the East Wing, will be funded by President Donald Trump and other ‘unnamed donors’. In a statement released by the White House on Thursday (local time), the Trump administration announced plans to break ground this September.
 

Ballroom to be a permanent venue for functions

The new ballroom, which will seat approximately 650 guests, is intended to provide a permanent venue for large-scale official functions. Currently, most formal events are held in the East Room, which accommodates around 200 people. For larger events, temporary tents are typically set up on the South Lawn — a solution the administration has described as both impractical and visually unappealing.
 
The ballroom will be constructed adjacent to a modernised East Wing, which houses offices including those of First Lady Melania Trump. These offices will be temporarily relocated during construction.
 

Trump’s wish to build a ballroom in White House

Donald Trump first proposed building a White House ballroom during his 2016 campaign, and reportedly offered $100 million to fund it under the Obama administration—a proposal that was declined. Trump has since repeated his interest in the project, describing the use of tents for state events as a “disaster.”
 
“President Trump is a builder at heart,” said White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. “He has an extraordinary eye for detail, and he is determined to leave a lasting legacy for future administrations and generations of Americans.”
 

Construction firms appointed for $200 mn project

Design renderings released by the White House show a neoclassical structure with ornate interiors, chandeliers, and columns, intended to match the architectural character of the main residence. McCrery Architects will lead the design, with Clark Construction as the contractor and AECOM providing engineering support.
 
“[US] Presidents since Harry Truman have grappled with the limitations of the White House in terms of event hosting,” said Jim McCrery, CEO of the firm. “It is a great honour to work on a structure that respects the building’s historic character while providing a space truly worthy of major occasions.”
 

Construction to be completed before 2029

Officials say the project is expected to be completed “well before” the end of Trump’s current term in January 2029.
 
The renovation marks the latest in a series of White House changes under Trump, including the addition of large flagpoles, new interior decor, and a reconfiguration of the Rose Garden. 
Historic preservation advocates have called for the project to respect the legacy and architecture of the White House. “I hope and trust that any proposed changes will honour and preserve the existing walls that have witnessed so much history,” Leslie Greene Bowman of the Committee for the Preservation of the White House told the BBC. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China factory activity shrinks in July, S&P index dips below 50 mark

Trump pushes Harvard for steep deal, $500 mn just a starting point

Asia factory outlook at pandemic low amid Trump's sweeping tariff rollout

Trump issues order imposing tariffs on 69 nations, India gets 25% hit

Russian missile, drone attack on Kyiv kills 13, injures more than 130

Topics :Donald TrumpUS President Donald TrumpTrump administrationWhite HouseBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story