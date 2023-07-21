Home / World News / Turkish president doesn't rule out deadlocked Cyprus peace talks restart

Turkish president doesn't rule out deadlocked Cyprus peace talks restart

He said that Turkey does not oppose fresh talks, but that negotiations cannot restart without recognising the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots

AP Nicosia
Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 7:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday didn't rule out reviving deadlocked negotiations to resolve Cyprus' nearly 50-year ethnic division, but again rejected any deal that wouldn't offer Turkish Cypriots a state of their own.

That position stands against a United Nations-sanctioned framework envisioning a federated island nation.

Speaking at celebrations in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north on the 49th anniversary of a Turkish invasion that split the island along ethnic lines, Erdogan again poured cold water on Greek Cypriot hopes of forming a federation composed of Greek and Turkish speaking zones as has been the aim of talks for decades.

Everyone needs to understand now that a federal solution is not possible, Erdogan said.

He said that Turkey does not oppose fresh talks, but that negotiations cannot restart without recognising the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots.

Prompted by a coup in Cyprus aimed at uniting the island with Greece, Turkey's invasion culminated in a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in 1983.

That is recognised only by Turkey, which maintains more than 35,000 soldiers in the island's northern third.

Numerous rounds of UN-facilitated talks over the decades have focused on formulating a power-sharing agreement between the Turkish Cypriots and majority Greek Cypriots under a federal arrangement.

But Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots changed tack in 2017 when the most recent round collapsed essentially over a disagreement on whether Turkey could maintain a permanent military presence on the island as well as military intervention rights enshrined in the constitution.

Since then, Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar have advocated for what boils down to a two-state arrangement, a position that has been condemned by the European Union and other countries.

In a written statement, the Cypriot Foreign Ministry condemned Erdogan's remarks as undermining efforts for a peace deal, and it said his inauguration of a new airport terminal in the north was aimed at augmenting the north's dependence on Turkey.

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides continues to push hard for a resumption of talks from where they left off in 2017, petitioning EU and other leaders to put pressure on Turkey.

He wants a more active EU engagement in peace talks to leverage the benefits Turkey could gain from the bloc in the event of a Cyprus deal. Cyprus joined the EU in 2004, but only the Greek Cypriot south enjoys full membership benefits.

Christodoulides has rejected any chance for shifting the basis of negotiations from anything other than a federal deal.

I want to make it abundantly clear that anything leading to a different type of solution other than the agreed-upon framework of a bizonal, bicommunal federation isn't even up for discussion, he said last week.

A Cyprus peace deal would remove a long-standing obstacle in the way of stability in the natural gas rich eastern Mediterranean and bolster NATO's southeastern flank.

Also Read

Erdogan faces major challenge as earthquake change election scene in Turkey

Understanding Recep Erdogan's victory and future outlook for Turkey

Cyprus, Israel, Greece join forces on energy, defence, economy and tourism

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

All you need to know about Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan's rival in Turkey

China eyes next pandemic in push for new medical emergency facilities

Could be jailed for life if guilty: Pak Law Minister on Imran Khan

PM Modi's trip was 'most extraordinary' visit in the history: Garcetti

Russia imposes travel restrictions on British diplomats amid Ukraine war

Kazakhstan seeks investments from Indian entrepreneurs, offers incentives

Topics :TurkeyCyprusbilateral ties

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story