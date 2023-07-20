Home / World News / Could be jailed for life if guilty: Pak Law Minister on Imran Khan

Could be jailed for life if guilty: Pak Law Minister on Imran Khan

But the nature of crime would change if the cypher was made public and its contents were leaked for vested interest then an accused can be sentenced to up to 14 years

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's law minister said on Thursday that former premier Imran Khan could be jailed for life if he was found guilty of jeopardising national security by exposing a controversial diplomatic communication commonly known as cypher.

Khan used a cable sent by the Pakistan embassy in Washington in March last year to blame the US for orchestrating his ouster from power a month later.

Addressing a press conference, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the minimum punishment for leaking an official secret was two years.

But the nature of crime would change if the cypher was made public and its contents were leaked for vested interest then an accused can be sentenced to up to 14 years.

Sharing or making public classified documents for vested interest or if it is prejudicial to the national interest than a category for [sentence] is 14 years, he added.

Fourteen years' punishment in jail is maximum in Pakistan and is also considered as life imprisonment.

Tarar clarified that the cypher, an official classified document, can neither be made public nor shared with anyone, saying that Imran was summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for interrogation on July 25 in this regard.

National security was compromised by indiscriminate use of the cypher, as evident from the confessional statement of (former PM's aide) Azam Khan. Chairman PTI used it for his own political motives, he added.

Tarar said that Khan revealed the contents of the cypher during one of his political rallies, compromising the country's national security.

The law minister asserted that the cypher was not returned to the concerned authorities, adding that the case against the former premier will be thoroughly investigated on merit.

The cypher saga resurfaced after Azam Khan recorded a statement that Khan used it for political purposes.

Khan has already been implicated in scores of cases which were launched against him after his downfall in April last year.

His party is also under pressure and several senior leaders have left him.

Also Read

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

BSP MP Ansari could be disqualified from LS; list grows longer in UP

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

Imran Khan to be presented at Police Lines Headquarters in H11 in Islamabad

PM Modi's trip was 'most extraordinary' visit in the history: Garcetti

Russia imposes travel restrictions on British diplomats amid Ukraine war

Kazakhstan seeks investments from Indian entrepreneurs, offers incentives

Fed launches long-awaited instant payments service, modernising system

US airlines see no letup in travel demand despite broader economic concerns

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan National Security

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story