Twitter Blue tick reappears for some influential users without subscription

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 2:03 PM IST
Twitter's ongoing Blue tick saga has taken yet another twist, as many influential and famous users have had their blue checks restored by Elon Musk's micro-blogging site, despite not subscribing to the service.

However, now numerous influential and well-known Twitter users globally have had their blue verification badges reinstated next to their usernames.

American journalist Matt Binder has tweeted that he got his Blue tick for free.

"Elon Musk just gave me mine for free and I'm not even a Hollywood celeb".

Indian journalist Nidhi Razdan also got her Blue tick back.

She tweeted: "My blue tick is back for some reason. I haven't paid for it. What's up @Twitter?".

Moreover, the American news outlet The New York Times has got Business Verification on Twitter.

In addition, NPR (National Public Radio), an American non-profit media organisation has got its blue tick back on the account which is no longer in use.

In India, several popular celebrities appeared to have their Blue tick back, including -- Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, cricketers Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and comedian Vir Das, among others.

Twitter Blue was launched in India on February 8, and is now accessible for a monthly subscription fee of Rs 650 on the web and Rs 900 on mobile devices.

