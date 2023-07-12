Home / World News / Twitter, ChatGPT down for thousands of users, says outage tracking website

Twitter, ChatGPT down for thousands of users, says outage tracking website

OpenAI said it has disabled logins while it works to get the service back up

Reuters
Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 9:04 PM IST
Twitter services were down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, while OpenAI said its viral chatbot ChatGPT was not available for most users.
 
There were nearly 6,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors, on its platform.
 
OpenAI said it has disabled logins while it works to get the service back up.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTwitterCompanies

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

