Home / World News / Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson dies at 87 after a short illness

Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson dies at 87 after a short illness

Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s, and won two Academy Awards, for Women in Love and A Touch of Class

AP London
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson dies at 87 after a short illness

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a second career in politics as a British lawmaker, has died at 87.

Jackson's agent Lionel Larner said she died on Thursday at her home in London after a short illness.

She recently completed filming The Great Escaper' in which she co-starred with Michael Caine," he said.

Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s, and won two Academy Awards, for Women in Love and A Touch of Class.

She then went into politics, was elected to Parliament and spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker.

She returned to acting after leaving Parliament and had some of her most acclaimed roles, including the title character in Shakespeare's King Lear.

Also Read

Oscar nominations 2023 final list to be out today: Here's how to watch

Oscars 2023 full winner list: Naatu Naatu bags Best Original song award

Oscar nominations: 'The Banshees of Inisherin' leads pack; 3 nods for India

Oscars 2023: A list of all the Indians that have won the Academy Award

No words can describe this surreal moment, team 'RRR' on winning Oscar

BofA expects Fed to deliver 2 more hikes, JPM adds July hike expectation

North Korea has launched ballistic missile toward sea, says South Korea

Bangladesh's telecom operator Grameenphone launches 'Tourist SIM'

The Paris Club: Here is all you need to know about the group of creditors

Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over Covid lockdown breaches: Report

Topics :Oscar AwardsBritain

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story