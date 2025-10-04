Home / World News / Typhoon Matmo regains strength, heads toward Hainan, Guangdong in China

Matmo on Friday passed through the Philippines, where thousands of people were evacuated but no immediate casualties were reported

typhoon
China's national weather observatory issued an orange alert warning for the storm on Saturday | Image: Reuters
AP Bangkok
Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 1:43 PM IST
Matmo regained strength on Saturday morning, becoming a typhoon again as it left the Philippines and moved toward southern China's Hainan province, after it had earlier weakened into a storm.

The typhoon had sustained wind speeds of 118 kph on Saturday, according to China's National Meteorological Centre. It is expected to strengthen further before it makes landfall on Sunday in Guangdong and Hainan provinces.

Flights from Haikou, the capital of Hainan, will be cancelled starting Saturday night at 11 pm, according to the official China National Radio. The city also said classes will be cancelled and public transport and businesses will be shut on Saturday. Some train routes in Hainan province were cancelled Saturday and service will be suspended again on Sunday.

China's national weather observatory issued an orange alert warning for the storm on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

