UAE president seeks collaboration with Pakistan in mining, minerals sector

The UAE leader met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Rahimyar Khan area of Punjab where he arrived on a private visit. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 10:00 PM IST
UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday expressed interest in collaborating with Pakistan in the mining, minerals, and agriculture sectors.

The UAE leader met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Rahimyar Khan area of Punjab where he arrived on a private visit.

According to Radio Pakistan, both leaders during the meeting expressed their shared commitment to deepening economic, political, and cultural ties.

They discussed a wide range of issues, including economic collaboration, regional stability, climate change, and the promotion of mutual interests on the global stage.

The UAE leader highlighted the UAE's keen interest in collaborating with Pakistan in the mining, minerals, and agriculture sectors.

The UAE leader emphasised that this renewed economic vigour has created prospects for enhanced bilateral investment and collaboration.

He reiterated commitment to enhancing its longstanding partnership with Pakistan, emphasising the importance of people-to-people connections and shared prosperity.

He expressed admiration for the manner in which Pakistan's economy has stabilised and is moving in the right direction under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.

In his remarks, Shehbaz commended the UAE's visionary leadership and its significant role as a key partner for Pakistan in development and investment.

He underscored Pakistan's readiness to expand cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, technology, trade, and infrastructure and skill development.

Shehbaz extended his gratitude to UAE's unwavering support during critical times, particularly in humanitarian assistance and development aid.

Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to peace and progress in the region, vowing to work closely on matters of mutual interest.

The meeting concluded with a joint resolve to foster greater cooperation, particularly in priority sectors, ensuring a brighter future for both nations.

Topics :UAEPakistan Mining industryagriculture economy

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

