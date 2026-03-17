UAE reopens airspace after brief closure following drone interception

By Leen Al-Rashdan

The United Arab Emirates reopened its airspace early Tuesday morning after the Gulf nation fully shut down air traffic as it intercepted drones and missiles.

The General Civil Aviation Authority said air traffic operations have returned to normal. It had closed the UAE’s airspace around two hours earlier as an “exceptional precautionary measure” aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and air crews and safeguarding the country’s territory, the WAM news service reported.

The decision was taken following a comprehensive assessment of security and operational risks, and in full coordination with relevant national and international authorities, the report said. It was the first time in more than two weeks of hostilities and air travel disruptions that the UAE announced a full closure of airspace.