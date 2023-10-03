Home / World News / Uber announces challenge to fast track sustainable mobility adoption

The 'Uber Sustainovate', in partnership with startup India and Nasscom AI, is geared to award ventures that produce the best workable ideas to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Ride-hailing app Uber on Tuesday announced a startup challenge that searches for innovative solutions to fast track adoption of sustainable mobility in the country.

The 'Uber Sustainovate', in partnership with startup India and Nasscom AI, is geared to award ventures that produce the best workable ideas to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in the country.

"The winning startup would be awarded a grant of USD 120,000 (about Rs 1 crore), and the top 3 entries would be awarded mentorship sessions with the tech leadership of Uber in India in order to help them sharpen their skills and competencies," it said, announcing the startup challenge.

"As the leading ridesharing company, Uber is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 and has been continuously working to reduce tailpipe emissions. With the aim to promote an ecosystem where startups are incentivised to work on emergence of sustainable solutions, Uber Sustainovate will provide a platform for visionary startups that are eager to turn their ambition to action," an Uber release said.

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

