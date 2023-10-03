Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad, informs NCS

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad, informs NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said

ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 6:21 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 16:29:08 (IST) on Tuesday. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 16:29:08 IST, Lat: 36.54 & Long: 71.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 85km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," posted NCS on X.

Earlier, on September 16, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan's Fayzabad, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 10:58:08 (IST) on Saturday. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 90 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 16-09-2023, 10:58:08 IST, Lat: 36.63 & Long: 71.67, Depth: 90 km , Location: 112 km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS had posted on X.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. NCS maintains a National Seismological Network of 155 stations each having state-of-the-art equipment.

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 6:21 PM IST

