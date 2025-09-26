UK must draw global talent after US hikes H-1B visa fees, says Stockwood

By Natasha Voase

The UK needs to attract global talent to help support the Labour government’s growth mission, especially after the US raised visa fees for foreign workers, according to Britain’s Investment Minister Jason Stockwood.

“We’ve got to make sure, particularly in things like the tech community where global talent is an absolute priority, that we continue to make the UK attractive,” Stockwood said in an interview, weeks after assuming the role in a cabinet reshuffle. He added that a task force was exploring a number of measures.

ALSO READ: UK plans visa fee cuts for top talent as US hikes H-1B charge to $100,000 The Trump administration has raised the application fee for H-1B visas to $100,000 in a move that’s sparked chaos and alarm among some global companies that rely on the programme to bring skilled workers to the US from abroad. Investor Cathie Wood has said other countries should look at this as an opportunity to lure the “best and the brightest.”

The government is also working on a “concierge” plan to make it easier for investors coming into the UK, Stockwood said, reiterating a topic his predecessor Poppy Gustafsson had spoken of earlier. The plan, which would give investors a direct line to the Treasury and links to the prime minister’s office, will be launched in the next couple of months, Stockwood said. Bloomberg News previously reported that the UK was drawing up plans for a special visa for foreigners who invest significantly in Britain. Football Club Owner Stockwood, a businessman who owns Grimsby Town Football Club and was inducted into the House of Lords so he could become a minister, was speaking on the sidelines of a breaking-ground event for 72, Upper Ground, a new development by Mitsubishi Estate and developer CO-RE on London’s South Bank.

He said the £800 million ($1.1 billion) investment by Mitsubishi was a “massive shot in the arm and an endorsement that the UK is one of the best places to invest and build.” ALSO READ: Trump admin's $100K H-1B visa fee hike could hit US doctors, hospitals Mitsubishi Estates bought the site in November 2019 and construction just started after a long delay linked to planning issues. Stockwood vowed to cut such red tape in the property sector. “There is a firm commitment on cutting bureaucracy and planning that you will see in the course of this government,” said Stockwood.