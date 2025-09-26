Trump meets Turkiye's Erdogan as US weighs lifting ban on F-35 jet sales

President Donald Trump held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Thursday and signalled that the United States might soon lift its hold on sales of advanced fighter jets to Ankara.

During Trump's first term, the US removed Turkiye, a Nato ally, from its flagship F-35 fighter jet programme after Turkiye purchased an air defence system from Russia.

US officials worried that Turkiye's use of Russia's S-400 surface-to-air missile system could be used to gather data on the capabilities of the F-35 and that the information could end up in Russian hands.

Trump started his two-hour meeting with Erdogan by offering hope that a resolution to the matter could be found during the leaders' talks.

He needs certain things, and we need certain things, and we're going to come to a conclusion. You'll know by the end of the day," Trump said. The president added to Erdogan, And I think you'll be successful with buying the things" you would "like to buy. The president, in a brief exchange with reporters as he bid farewell to Erdogan, called it a good meeting but did not offer further details. It was Erdogan's first trip to the White House since 2019. They forged what Trump has described as a very good relationship during his first White House term.

Over the years, US officials have cited concerns about Turkiye's human rights record under Erdogan and the country's ties with Russia. Tensions between Turkiye and Israel, another important American ally, over Gaza and Syria have made relations difficult with Turkiye at times. Trump in remarks before reporters focused his concerns on Turkiye's continued economic relationship with Russia. Turkiye has been one of the biggest buyers of Russian fossil fuel since the European Union announced in early 2023 it would boycott most Russian seaborne oil. Since January 2023, Ankara has purchased more than USD 90 billion in Russian oil, coal and natural gas.

The best thing he could do is not buy oil and gas from Russia, Trump said of Erdogan. Trump added that Erdogan is respected by both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. I think he could have a big influence if he wants to, Trump said. The push on Erdogan to become more engaged in pressuring Putin comes after Trump earlier this week said he believed Ukraine could win back all territory lost to Russia in the war. It was a dramatic shift from Trump's repeated calls for Kyiv to make concessions to end the war. Erdogan has made clear he is eager to see the hold on F-35s lifted, telling Trump that he came prepared to thoroughly discuss the issue.

The Turkish president was even blunter in a television interview this week. I don't think it's very becoming of strategic partnership, and I don't think it's the right way to go, Erdogan said in an interview this week on Fox News Channel's Special Report with Bret Baier. Past reluctance to engage with Turkiye Democratic President Joe Biden's administration kept Erdogan, who has served as president since 2014 and was prime minister for more than a decade before that, at an arm's length during Biden's four years in office. The reluctance to engage deeply was borne out of Turkiye's record of democratic backsliding as well as Ankara's close ties to Moscow.

Opposition parties and human rights organisations have accused Erdogan of undermining democracy and curbing freedom of expression during his more than two decades in power. International observers say that baseless investigations and prosecutions of human rights activists, journalists, opposition politicians and others remain a persistent problem in Turkiye. Trump sees Erdogan as a critical partner and credible intermediary in his effort to find ends to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. The Republican's administration is also largely in sync with Turkiye's approach to Syria as both nations piece together their posture toward the once isolated country after the fall of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in December.

Trump and European leaders have followed Erdogan in embracing Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who once commanded a rebel group that was designated a foreign terrorist organisation. Trump also said that Erdogan deserves credit for backing the rebel forces that ousted Assad from Syria. I think President Erdogan is the one responsible for Syria, for the successful fight in ridding Syria of its past leader, Trump said. He doesn't take the responsibility, but it's actually a great achievement. Trump's chief diplomat, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, met with al-Sharaa on Monday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Erdogan sees a key role for Turkiye Erdogan has sought to position his country as a point of stability in a tumultuous moment. He believes Turkiye can play an essential role for European security and is able to span geopolitical divisions over Ukraine and Syria as well as US tariffs, which have sparked a global trade war.

Turkiye also believes it has emerged as a credible broker in the Black Sea region, preserving relations with both Ukraine and Russia. Turkiye is influential in neighbouring Syria. The rebel groups it supported during the civil war took power in December. But the fall of Assad aggravated tense relations between Turkiye and Israel. Trump has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be reasonable in his dealings with Ankara. Erdogan on Tuesday took part in a group meeting hosted by Trump on the sidelines of the General Assembly, when Trump gathered the leaders of eight Arab and Muslim countries to discuss the war in Gaza.