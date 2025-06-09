Home / World News / UK PM Keir Starmer calls on Nvidia's Huang to train up Britons on AI

UK PM Keir Starmer calls on Nvidia's Huang to train up Britons on AI

The Labour leader will hold an in-conversation event in London with tech billionaire Huang to mark an agreement in which Nvidia helps the UK train more people in AI

Jensen Huang
Keir Starmer will make an appearance alongside Nvidia Corp co-founder Jensen Huang on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 8:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Julian Harris
 
Keir Starmer will make an appearance alongside Nvidia Corp co-founder Jensen Huang on Monday, as the British prime minister puts technology and artificial intelligence at the heart of his government’s plan to boost economic growth.
 
The Labour leader will hold an in-conversation event in London with tech billionaire Huang to mark an agreement in which Nvidia helps the UK train more people in AI and expands research at universities and at the company’s own AI lab in Bristol, west England. 
 
Starmer is keen to emphasise a positive vision for technology and growth at the start of a crucial week that will see the Labour government promote its plans to spend hundreds of billions of pounds over the course of the parliament. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is under pressure from opposition parties and some of her own colleagues, due to expected cuts in other areas.
 
In her spending review on Wednesday, Reeves will prioritise the cherished but struggling National Health Service as well as the UK’s military capabilities in light of Russian aggression and the prospect of less support from US President Donald Trump’s White House. She will also confirm large amounts of capital investment — which is exempted from her fiscal rules — but day-to-day spending will be squeezed, with some departments facing real-terms cuts. 
 
Downing Street, keen to focus on its growth plans rather than spending restraints, confirmed £86 billion ($116 billion) in funding for British science at the weekend, covering areas such as pharmaceuticals, green energy and military technology. On Monday, Starmer will announce an £187 million program to improve the AI skills of British workers and students.
 
The initiative is backed by major tech companies IBM, QinetiQ and Microsoft, the government said, as well as BT and defense manufacturer BAE Systems.
 
As part of the government’s efforts to promote tech in the UK, Starmer hosted CEOs and investors including Eric Schmidt and Demis Hassabis at Chequers, his countryside retreat, over the weekend. 
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Russia to send more Ukrainian soldiers' bodies amid prisoner swap dispute

Tropical Storm Barbara intensifies off Mexico, likely to become hurricane

Ukraine doing everything to ensure June summits 'not hollow': Zelenskyy

Trump banned citizens of 12 countries from entering US; here's what to know

Trump's new travel ban set to take effect amid immigration enforcement row

Topics :NvidiaBritainAI technology

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story