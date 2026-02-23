Associate Sponsors

UK police arrest Peter Mandelson in misconduct probe over Epstein ties

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Peter Mandelson
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Peter Mandelson. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
AP London
Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 11:47 PM IST
British police arrested former UK Ambassador Peter Mandelson on Monday in a misconduct probe stemming from his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

London's Metropolitan Police force said "officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office" at an address in north London.

It did not name Mandelson, in keeping with British police practice, but the suspect in the case has previously been identified as Mandelson.

Police are investigating Mandelson over documents suggesting he passed sensitive government information to Epstein a decade and a half ago. He does not face any allegations of sexual misconduct.

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 11:47 PM IST

