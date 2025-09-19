UK's MI6 agency launches dark web portal 'Silent Courier' to recruit spies

By Alex Wickham

The UK’s foreign intelligence service, MI6, launched a new online portal which it says will allow potential spies in Russia and elsewhere to send the agency messages securely over the dark web.

Outgoing MI6 chief Richard Moore will use a speech on Friday to announce the portal, called Silent Courier, the Foreign Office said in a statement. The agency will also post instructions on its official YouTube channel to help recruits pass on information about hostile intelligence activity or terrorism.

ALSO READ: Meet Blaise Metreweli, first woman to lead UK's MI6 spy agency in 116 years “Today we’re asking those with sensitive information on global instability, international terrorism or hostile state intelligence activity to contact MI6 securely online,” Moore will say in a speech in Istanbul, according to the statement. “Our virtual door is open to you.”