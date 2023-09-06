Home / World News / UK says it will declare Russia's Wagner group banned terrorist organisation

UK says it will declare Russia's Wagner group banned terrorist organisation

The ban will allow UK authorities to seize the organisation's assets, though that power is largely symbolic as Wagner is not known to operate in Britain

AP London
Wagner Group (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The UK announced Wednesday it will declare Russia's Wagner mercenary group a banned terrorist organisation, saying it remains a threat to global security even after the death of leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The government said an order will be introduced in Parliament to proscribe the group under the Terrorism Act. The designation, once approved by lawmakers, will bar membership in or support for Wagner, which has played a major fighting role during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It also has operated in Syria and several African nations.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said Wagner has been involved in looting, torture and barbarous murders. Its operations in Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa are a threat to global security.

They are terrorists, plain and simple - and this proscription order makes that clear in U.K. law, she said.

The ban will allow U.K. authorities to seize the organisation's assets, though that power is largely symbolic as Wagner is not known to operate in Britain.

The move follows a recommendation by Parliament's influential Foreign Affairs Committee in July that Wagner be banned. The committee said British authorities had underplayed and underestimated the threat posed by the mercenary group.

The committee said Wagner's future was uncertain after Prigozhin's short-lived armed mutiny against Russia's top military leaders in June. The lawmakers said Britain should take advantage of the confused situation to disrupt Wagner.

Two months after the June mutiny, Prigozhin was reported killed in an Aug. 23 plane crash. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment concluded the plane was downed by an intentional explosion. The government of Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied involvement.

Also Read

Russian mercenary chief's likely death could destabilize his army: UK

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead in plane crash: Russia

Russia drops charges against Prigozhin, others who took part in rebellion

Russia drops charges against Prigozhin, others who were part of mutiny

Whereabouts, fate of Russian mercenary leader remain mystery after revolt

Faced with forex crunch, Pakistan looks up to Iran for life-saving drugs

Act of 2 Chinese workers puts them in same league as Genghis Khan, Manchus

California passes anti-caste discrimination bill; supporters on strike

Hollywood strike stings Warner Bros, profit outlook trimmed by $500 mn

SL to investigate claims of intelligence complicity in 2019 Easter bombing

Topics :UKRussiaterrorist

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story