UK students pledge job boycott of insurers over fossil fuels: Report



In a letter, the students wrote, "We refuse to put our professional careers at the service of climate wreckers that insure those responsible for the climate crisis." Hundreds of students and graduates of top universities in the United Kingdom (UK) have pledged a "career boycott" of major insurers stating that they will not work for companies that support controversial fossil fuel projects, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.



In its recent 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, Deloitte said that over half of Gen Z recruits researched a company's environmental policies and impacts before accepting the offer letter. One in every four people surveyed said that they will change roles because of their employer's climate impact. The letter has been sent to several companies including Lloyd's, Beazley, and Hiscox, among others. The students come from a wide range of universities including the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge.



They added that nearly two dozen insurers have already ruled out supporting the pipeline. In the letter, the students said they will pay special focus on insurers that decide to work with TotalEnergies and Equinor, which they said were seeking insurance for East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).