Schengen, work visas for Europe still tough for Indians: Experts weigh in

Securing a Schengen visa for travel or long-term work remains a challenge for many Indians, despite ongoing efforts to simplify the process. The issued was acknowledged by Dr Ewa Suwara, Deputy Head of the European Union Delegation to India, at an event marking the launch of the Global Access to Talent from India (GATI) Foundation on Tuesday, who said, "One major challenge is that visa applications must be made to individual EU member states. There is no centralised EU visa process. This complexity can be frustrating for Indian applicants".

In response to mounting complaints, the European Commission introduced a new "visa cascade" system in 2024. Under this policy, Indian nationals with a track record of lawful Schengen travel can now obtain multi-entry visas valid for up to two years. However, high rejection rates, rising fees, and inconsistent processing continue to pose hurdles.

In a conversation with Business Standard, she explained, “The issuance of visas is the prerogative of the individual member states of the European Union. The EU as such does not issue visas. However, the European Union is working with India in the context of broader processes.”

She added, “2025 has been designated the 'Year of EU-India.' Our goal is to build an enhanced strategic partnership. We want to ensure India knows it is welcome in Europe, and we aim to actively contribute to India's development and global security efforts.”

“We need each other, and we can benefit from each other. Yes, we can work on simplifying processes, but that requires discussion. It is an ongoing process," she said.

Speaking about wider collaborations, Dr Suwara said, “I mentioned the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) and the various dialogues we are holding. There is also an element of this within the current Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. These ongoing discussions are aimed at identifying obstacles and figuring out how to overcome them. Additionally, we have the EU-India Migration and Mobility Dialogue, which aims to address these issues.”

Also Read

Last week, an Indian entrepreneur shared an image of his nearly 400-page visa application, triggering fresh debate.

Kapil Dhama, founder and CEO of Options 360, posted a photo on X showing a towering stack of A4-sized papers he said were needed for his application.

“Almost 400-page application for a Schengen visa. Real power of passport,” wrote Dhama.

Why visa delays persist

Ajay Sharma, an immigration expert, pointed to limited staffing as one of the main reasons behind long waiting times.

“If you take out Germany and France, the majority of other countries have very limited staff to address the volume of applications. Considering the free movement between countries, a significant number of applicants use their visa to enter one country and then travel to others,” said Sharma.

He added, “This situation means that countries need more staff to carry out proper due diligence on applicants. Secondly, there’s now a noticeable increase in the number of people applying to work in EU member states, particularly in healthcare. The IT sector has historically been dominant, but its share is reducing a bit.”

According to Sharma, several factors are driving the surge in visa demand:

Rising numbers of Indian tourists and business travellers

Growing interest in healthcare and trade jobs across Europe

Limited consular resources to handle applications

Inconsistent systems for crowd management at consulates

“Indian applicants often face difficulties because Europe does not place limits on visa-free travellers, like those from the US, Canada or Australia, who can enter freely. As a result, Indians are penalised without being responsible for the overcrowding," said Sharma.

He suggested that introducing quotas for visa-free entrants might create a fairer balance.

Technology could ease visa bottlenecks

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director at BLS International, a visa outsourcing and technology services provider, pointed out that technology can help streamline visa processing.

“Following the beginning of the summer season, every year we witness a surge in air travel demand from India to international destinations, particularly Europe. As a result, there seems to be a significant increase in the number of applicants, which leads to difficulties in securing visas," Aggarwal told Business Standard.

He said, "Visa processing today operates at the intersection of technology, compliance, and diplomatic protocol. As visa demand surges—especially for European countries—what’s critical is ensuring the process remains efficient without compromising on security or the law of the land.”

Aggarwal suggested several solutions:

* AI-driven pre-verification tools to validate documents early

* dynamic slot management to reduce appointment bottlenecks

* mobile biometrics collection to ease physical visits

* greater data integration across Schengen missions for faster checks

* AI-based appointment forecasting for better predictability

In 2023, The Economist published an article titled Indians are conquering the world, which pointed to the difficulties Indians face. The article noted, “Rich Western countries make Indians feel unwanted…. Britain’s visa fees are extortionate. Getting a visa for Europe’s border-free Schengen zone… requires stacks of paperwork, evidence of financial health and proof of intent to return. Many travellers find it humiliating.

Schengen visa basics for Indian travellers

A Schengen visa allows non-EU nationals to make a temporary stay in any of the 30 Schengen zone countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. Indians commonly apply for:

Short-stay Schengen visas (Type C) for tourism, business, family visits, or short training courses

national long-term visas (Type D) for work or study

For a short-stay visa, travellers must submit:

A valid Indian passport

Travel insurance covering at least €30,000

Proof of funds

Return flight bookings

Hotel reservations or an invitation letter

Processing usually takes between 15 and 45 days, and the visa fee is about €90 for adults. A Schengen visa does not allow work; doing so without permission can result in fines, deportation, or future bans.

For work or study lasting more than 90 days, Indians must apply for a national visa directly from the country concerned. There is no single Schengen work visa. Examples include:

Germany’s Job Seeker Visa, EU Blue Card, and Skilled Worker Visa

France’s Talent Passport and Work Permit schemes

The Netherlands’ Highly Skilled Migrant Programme

Sweden’s job-linked work permits

Most schemes require a job offer, proof of qualifications, health insurance, a clean criminal record, and accommodation details. Processing times range from six weeks to three months.

Rejection rates for Indian applicants

According to 2023 Schengen visa statistics:

Indian short-stay visa applicants faced a rejection rate of about 18%

France rejected 21% of Indian applications

Germany rejected 19%

The Netherlands rejected 17%

Italy rejected 14%

Estonia and Latvia rejected over 25% of Indian applications

Rejections were mainly due to:

Incomplete or inconsistent paperwork

Doubts over the applicant’s intention to return

Inadequate financial documents

Insufficient travel insurance

Fake or unverifiable bookings

Long-term visa rejection rates vary, according to data sourced from the embassies:

Germany's work visa rejection rate is around 15–20%

France’s Talent Passport scheme has a 10–15% rejection rate

The Netherlands maintains a rejection rate below 10%

Sweden has seen rejection rates rise to around 20–30%