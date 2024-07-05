Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / UK will get a 'government of service': Keir Starmer in first speech as PM

UK will get a 'government of service': Keir Starmer in first speech as PM

Starmer acknowledged that the lack of trust could only be healed by actions, not words and pledged that his government would treat every single person in the country with respect

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, Victoria, UK
Our country has voted decisively for change, for national renewal and a return of politics for public service: Keir Starmer | Representative Image
Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Keir Starmer promised a government of service that will urgently get down to delivering the change voted for by the British public as he took charge as Britain's 58th Prime Minister, the seventh for the Labour Party, here on Friday.

Earlier, the 61-year-old Labour leader who won a landslide majority in Thursday's general election was driven to Buckingham Palace for his customary audience with King Charles III to be formally asked to form a government in the name of the British monarch.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In total, Labour had 412 seats and the Conservatives 121.

Starmer and his wife, Victoria, then hugged and greeted several of their supporters who had patiently lined up in Downing Street awaiting the newly-elected Prime Minister's convoy.

Our country has voted decisively for change, for national renewal and a return of politics for public service, said Starmer in his inaugural address as leader of a new Labour Party-led government, adding that the work ahead is urgent and we begin it today.

When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to the weariness in the heart of a nation, a draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future. But we need to move forward together, he said.

More From This Section

Job growth moderates in June; unemployment rises to 4.1%: US Labor dept

Turkey to soon unveil deal with China's BYD for $1 billion EV plant

In rare visit from European leader, Hungary's Orbán meets Putin in Moscow

Visa, Mastercard to extend non-EU tourist card fee caps to 2029, says EU

Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Mexico's top tourist destinations

Starmer acknowledged that the lack of trust could only be healed by actions, not words and pledged that his government would treat every single person in the country with respect.

He noted: If you voted Labour yesterday, we will carry the responsibility of your trust as we rebuild our country. But whether you voted Labour or not, in fact, especially if you did not, I say to you directly: my government will serve you'.

Politics can be a force for good, we will show. We've changed the Labour Party, returned it to service, and that is how we will govern. Country first, party second.

The incoming Prime Minister also had warm words for his 44-year-old predecessor, Rishi Sunak, who he praised for an added accomplishment.

His achievement as the first British Asian prime minister of our country, the extra effort that will have required should not be underestimated by anyone. We pay tribute to that today and recognise that dedication and hard work he brought to his leadership, he said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Former PM Liz Truss among big name losses amidst landslide win for Labour

UK elections: Rishi Sunak concedes defeat as Labour Party crosses majority

UK elections: How Starmer defied expectations to lift Labour back to power

Can AI be the next UK PM? Well it's among the candidates seeking votes

Future of Rishi Sunak as PM hangs in balance as voting begins in UK polls

Topics :Rishi SunakUK govtUK electionBritish Prime Minister

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story