Ukraine captures 2 North Korean soldiers in Kursk region, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday stated that the Ukrainian security forces have captured two North Korean military personnel in the Kursk region amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Zelenskyy confirmed that the soldiers, despite being wounded, have been transported to Kyiv and are now in communication with the Security Service of Ukraine.

"Our soldiers have captured North Korean military personnel in the Kursk region. Two soldiers, though wounded, survived and were transported to Kyiv, where they are now communicating with the Security Service of Ukraine," the Ukrainian President said.

Zelenskyy further expressed gratitude to the soldiers of Tactical Group No. 84 of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces and paratroopers for successfully capturing the North Korean military personnel.

He highlighted the challenges involved in the operation, noting that Russian forces and North Korean military personnel typically execute their wounded to prevent evidence of North Korea's involvement in the conflict.

"This was not an easy task: Russian forces and other North Korean military personnel usually execute their wounded to erase any evidence of North Korea's involvement in the war against Ukraine. I am grateful to the soldiers of Tactical Group No. 84 of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as our paratroopers, who captured these two individuals," he added.

As prisoners of war, the two North Korean soldiers are receiving medical assistance, Zelenskyy stated and further instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to allow journalists access to the prisoners.

"As with all prisoners of war, these two North Korean soldiers are receiving the necessary medical assistance. I have instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to grant journalists access to these prisoners. The world needs to know the truth about what is happening," he stated.

According to Ukrainian and Western assessments, some 11,000 North Korean troops were deployed in the Kursk region where Ukrainian forces occupy swathes of territory after conducting cross-border incursions back in August 2024.

Earlier on December 22, 2024, the Ukrainian military had said that North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia were given fake military documents with Russian names and birthplaces, CNN reported.