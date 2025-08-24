Ukraine drone attack causes fire at Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant

A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a short-lived fire at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, damaged an auxiliary transformer and led to reduction in the operating capacity at one of the plant's units, the plant's press service reported early on Sunday.

"A combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot down by air defence systems near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant," the press service said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

"Upon impact, the drone detonated, resulting in damage to an auxiliary transformer."

The press service added that there were no injuries, but as a result of the denotation, unit three of the plant was reduced to 50 per cent capacity. The destroyed drone also sparked a fire that has since been extinguished, the press service said.