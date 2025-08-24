Home / World News / Ukraine drone attack causes fire at Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant

Ukraine drone attack causes fire at Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant

A combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot down by air defence systems near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war
Representative Image: Radiation levels at the site and in the surrounding area have not exceeded normal limits | AP/PTI
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 7:58 AM IST
A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a short-lived fire at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, damaged an auxiliary transformer and led to reduction in the operating capacity at one of the plant's units, the plant's press service reported early on Sunday. 
"A combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot down by air defence systems near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant," the press service said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app. 
"Upon impact, the drone detonated, resulting in damage to an auxiliary transformer." 
The press service added that there were no injuries, but as a result of the denotation, unit three of the plant was reduced to 50 per cent capacity. The destroyed drone also sparked a fire that has since been extinguished, the press service said. 
Radiation levels at the site and in the surrounding area have not exceeded normal limits, the press service added. 
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has said its strikes inside Russia are in response to Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine and are aimed at destroying infrastructure deemed crucial to Moscow's overall military efforts. 
Reuters could not independently verify the report. It was not immediately clear at what part of the plant the fire occurred. 
Earlier, Russia's federal free-to-air television network REN TV reported, citing the plant's press service, that the transformer is not a part of the nuclear section of the plant.

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

