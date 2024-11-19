Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ukraine fired 6 US-made ATACMs, shot 5 of them, say Russian officials

Ukraine fired 6 US-made ATACMs, shot 5 of them, say Russian officials

The fragments fell on the territory of an unspecified military facility, the ministry said. The falling debris sparked a fire, but didn't inflict any damage or casualties, it said

AP Moscow
Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 7:13 PM IST
Russia's Defence Ministry said Tuesday that Ukraine fired six US-made ATACMs missiles at Russia's Bryansk region.

In a statement carried by Russian news agencies, the ministry said the military shot down five of them and damaged one more. 

The fragments fell on the territory of an unspecified military facility, the ministry said. The falling debris sparked a fire, but didn't inflict any damage or casualties, it said.

The announcement comes shortly after Washington lifted restrictions on Ukraine using US-made longer-range missiles to strike Russia.

Ukraine didn't immediately confirm the use of ATACMs in a strike on Russia's Bryansk region.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine's General Staff said that Ukrainian army carried out a strike on the arsenal of the 1046th Logistics Support Centre in the area of Karachev in Bryansk region of Russia.

The General Staff said that multiple explosions and detonation were heard in the targeted area.

The destruction of ammunition depots for the Russian occupying forces, aimed at ending Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, will continue, the statement said.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

