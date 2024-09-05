Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Ukraine gets new chief diplomat as war with Russia enters critical phase

Ukraine gets new chief diplomat as war with Russia enters critical phase

Andrii Sybiha, a former ambassador to Turkey, is the country's new chief diplomat at a crucial time

Ukraine flag
Ukraine flag | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 11:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ukraine's parliament approved the appointment of a new foreign minister Thursday, two lawmakers said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought to breathe fresh life into his administration with the war against Russia poised for what could be a pivotal phase.

Andrii Sybiha, a former ambassador to Turkey, is the country's new chief diplomat. He replaced Dmytro Kuleba, who became one of Ukraine's most recognisable faces on the international stage as he petitioned and pleaded with Western countries to support Ukraine's war effort.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sybiha, 49, has been working as Kuleba's deputy since April.

Zelenskyy wants to replace almost a dozen top officials in his biggest government shake-up since Russia's full-scale invasion in early 2022. Other possible new faces included the heads of strategic industries, farming and justice.

Parliament's approval is required for the changes. Ukrainian lawmakers Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Oleksii Honcharenko confirmed the vote to The Associated Press.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Russia wants to keep gas transit via Ukraine to Europe: Vladimir Putin

US welcomes role of any nation to help end Ukraine conflict, says WH

Russian air strike kills seven, four from same family in Ukraine's Lviv

Ukraine officials expecting IMF's pressure to devalue currency, cut rates

Zelenskyy orders biggest govt reshuffle to give Ukraine 'new energy' in war

Topics :UkrainediplomacyRussia Ukraine ConflictRussia

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story