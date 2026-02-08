Ukraine imposes sanctions on foreign suppliers for Russian missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that he was imposing sanctions on some foreign manufacturers of components for Russian drones and missiles used against Ukraine.

"Producing this weaponry would be impossible without critical foreign components, which the Russians continue to obtain by circumventing sanctions," Zelenskiy said on X.

"We are introducing new sanctions precisely against such companies “ component suppliers, as well as missile and drone manufacturers. I have signed the relevant decisions." According to two decrees published by the Ukrainian presidency, targets of the sanctions include several Chinese companies as well as companies from the former Soviet Union, the United Arab Emirates and Panama.