Home / World News / Ukraine is not attacking Russian territory, says President Zelenskyy

Ukraine is not attacking Russian territory, says President Zelenskyy

"We are preparing a counterattack to de-occupy the illegitimately conquered territories," Zelenskyy added

IANS Berlin
Ukraine is not attacking Russian territory, says President Zelenskyy

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 9:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is currently on a visit to Germany, said that KIev had no plans to attack Russian territories.

He made the remarks on Sunday after talks in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reports the BBC.

"We are not attacking Russian territory," he said, adding: "We are preparing a counterattack to de-occupy the illegitimately conquered territories," Zelensky added.

On his part, Scholz vowed to back Ukraine "for as long as it is necessary", promising 2.7 billion euros worth of weapons, which includes the advanced German Leopard tanks and more anti-aircraft systems.

President Zelensky described the new tranche as "the largest since the beginning of the full-scale aggression" by Russia in February 2022.

Later on Sunday, he travelled to the western city of Aachen to receive the prestigious Charlemagne Prize awarded this year to him and the Ukrainian people.

The honour is given for efforts to foster European unity, the BBC reported.

"Ukraine incarnates everything the European idea is living for: the courage of convictions, the fight for values and freedom, the commitment to peace and unity," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the award ceremony.

Previous winners include Winston Churchill, Pope Francis and Bill Clinton.

Zelensky's remarks came amid Moscow's continued accusations that Ukraine has repeatedly hitting targets inside Russia, including a reported drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this month.

Although Ukraine has denied the accusations, it also stressed that it has a legitimate right to use force and other means to fully de-occupy its territories currently under Russian control.

--IANS

ksk/

 

Also Read

Ukrainian President Zelensky meets Canadian FM on defence cooperation

This will be the year of our victory: Zelensky on Russia war anniversary

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'crimes against humanity' in UN speech

Ukrainian Prez Zelensky hopes for quick implementation of US agreements

Russia plans prolonged attacks with Iran-made drones, says Zelensky

Assad emerges victorious, as Arab governments accept Syria back to the fold

Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar; tears off roofs, kills at least 3

Guest nations at G-7 worries over China's threats to Taiwan, Russia's war

Pakistan HRC 'deeply concerned' by random cases, arrests of PTI workers

US investors eye gold, treasuries, Bitcoin as debt-limit default risk peaks

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictUkraine civil warRussia

First Published: May 15 2023 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story