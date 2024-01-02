Home / World News / Ukraine's 2 largest cities under heavy Russian missile attack, 1 killed

Ukraine's 2 largest cities under heavy Russian missile attack, 1 killed

The barrage of the cities continued Russia's escalated attacks on Ukraine that began on Friday with its largest single attack on Ukraine since the war started, in which at least 41 were killed

Russia launched about 90 Shahed-type drones across Ukraine on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)
AP Kyiv (Ukraine)

Ukraine's two largest cities came under heavy Russian missile attacks on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring dozens.

Oleh Syniehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, said one person died and 41 were injured in Russian missile strikes that hit the centre of Kharkiv city and other areas. In Kyiv, the capital, five areas of the city were hit in the strikes and at least 12 people injured, according to mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The barrage of the cities continued Russia's escalated attacks on Ukraine in recent days that began on Friday with its largest single attack on Ukraine since the war started, in which at least 41 civilians were killed.

The following day, shelling of the Russian border city of Belgorod that Russian officials blamed on Ukraine killed more than two dozen people. Russia has struck back repeatedly since.

The attack on Belgorod was one of the deadliest to take place on Russian soil since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started more than 22 months ago. Russian officials said the death toll stood at 25 as of Monday, including five children.

Cities across western Russia regularly have come under drone attacks since May, although Ukrainian officials never acknowledge responsibility for strikes on Russian territory or the Crimean Peninsula.

"They want to intimidate us and create uncertainty within our country. We will intensify strikes. Not a single crime against our civilian population will go unpunished, Putin said Monday, describing the barrage of Belgorod as a terrorist act.

Russia launched about 90 Shahed-type drones across Ukraine on Monday.

Putin accused Western nations of using Ukraine to try to put Russia in its place. While vowing retribution, he insisted Russia would only target military infrastructure in Ukraine.

However, Ukraine reports civilian casualties from daily Russian attacks, which have hit apartment buildings, shopping centres and residential areas in small communities.

