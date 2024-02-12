Home / World News / Ukraine's air defence system destroys 14 of 17 Russia-launched drones

Ukraine's air defence system destroys 14 of 17 Russia-launched drones

He said that according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but the facades of some non-residential buildings were damaged

Representative image
Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 1:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed 14 out of 17 drones that Russia launched overnight and one Kh-59 cruise missile, Ukraine's Air Force said on Monday.
 
The Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia also launched missiles from S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems, but it did not say how many or whether they hit any targets.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region in Ukraine's northeast, said late on Sunday that Russia attacked his region with missiles launched from the S-300 systems in Russia's Belgorod region that borders Ukraine.
 
He said that according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but the facades of some non-residential buildings were damaged.
 
Serhiy Lisak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said late on Sunday that Russia attacked the region's city of Pavlohrad with drones. There were no casualties, but some parts of the city lost electricity.
 
Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. Both Russia and Ukraine have increased their air attacks away from the frontline in recent months, targeting each other's critical energy, military and transport infrastructure.

Also Read

IAF, Drone Federation of India to co-host Bharat Drone Shakti 2023

Drone Didi: IIT Mandi training women to become 'kisan drone operators'

Russia launched largest drone attack since start of the invasion: Ukraine

Fresh drone strikes on Ukraine after Russia promises retaliation for attack

Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike

Foreign aid drops sharply as Taliban abuses jeopardise Afghan health system

US President Biden slams Trump for his comments on Nikki Haley's husband

What would be the implications of collapse of Israel-Egypt peace treaty?

Houthi rebels suspected of attack targeting ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Pakistan's old guard parties near coalition deal to thwart Imran Khan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictUkraineDrone Policydrone technology

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story